John Lamb Hill Oldridge Elevates Team GB Star Holly Hill to Associate Director

The UK’s leading specialist protection adviser, John Lamb Hill Oldridge, has strengthened its leadership team by promoting Holly Hill to the role of Associate Director.

A former Team GB rower, Holly joined John Lamb Hill Oldridge in 2022 and has excelled in her role within the Estates team.

In 2022, she earned a bronze in the Financial Advisory Individual of the Year category at the Citywealth Future Leader Awards and, a year later, won silver in the Private Investment/Family Office/UHNW services Individual of the Year category.

Holly focuses on advising the firm’s landed and property estate clients, addressing the issues that arise when placing significant life cover policies in both the UK and international markets.

Commenting on this promotion, Alex Gibson-Watt, Managing Director at John Lamb Hill Oldridge, said: “Since joining us in 2022, Holly has proved to be a fantastic addition to our Estates team.

“With a keen understanding of estate management, her advice covers all aspects of a client’s insurance requirements with a specific focus on Inheritance Tax planning.

“This new position will allow Holly to join our leadership team, and we’re excited to see her continued progression within the firm. Congratulations, Holly, this is very well deserved!”

Before joining John Lamb Hill Oldridge, Holly was a graduate of the GB Rowing Start programme, first donning a Team GB vest in 2015.

After helping Cambridge to win the University Boat Race in 2017, she won a European Silver Medal in 2018, a Bronze World Cup Medal in 2019, and was selected for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, before Covid sadly caused her to miss out on the 2021 Games.

In addition, Holly holds a Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning, has a degree from Downing College, Cambridge in Human, Social and Political Sciences and is currently working towards becoming STEP-qualified.

Holly says: “I’m thrilled and excited to be joining the leadership team here at John Lamb Hill Oldridge. Our Estates team is thriving and I’m looking forward to exploring where we can further develop our support for the private client world”.

“Rowing gave me some fantastic skills that I have been able to transfer to the world of financial services. From prioritising communication and teamwork to being resilient in the face of challenges, the lessons I learnt from sport have certainly helped me in my career so far.”