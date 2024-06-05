Fuuse Closes £8.7m Series A Funding to Accelerate Growth in EV Charging

Fuuse, the UK’s leading electric vehicle charge point management platform, has successfully secured substantial funding to support its next phase of growth in the UK and Ireland.

The investment round was led by YFM Equity Partners, with participation from existing investors Par Equity and an angel syndicate.

Headquartered in Lancaster and employing over 60 staff, Fuuse has achieved a 400% growth in the past year, now serving over 750 clients and more than 70,000 active users. The platform processes enough electricity annually to power the entire UK for an hour and handles millions in charging payments.

The new funding will be used to expand Fuuse’s enterprise product offerings, ensuring a reliable and trusted charging experience for charge point operators, destinations, fleets, and workplace charging. It will also enhance the range of products and services for its network of solution partners. Notable clients include SSE, Scottish Power, British Airways, Siemens, United Utilities, and Arnold Clark.

Fuuse is also engaged in innovative projects, partnering with companies such as Veolia and EDF on grant-funded initiatives to optimise energy consumption and reduce costs through bi-directional charging or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. This complements their existing energy management system, which includes comprehensive site energy monitoring and various grid optimisation tools. Additionally, Fuuse is exploring wireless induction charging and extending charging solutions to buses, HGVs, and boats to further decarbonise transport.

Michael Gibson, Fuuse CEO, commented: “YFM’s experience of working with innovation-led businesses has proved invaluable. The team immediately understood our vision and recognised our potential. With the backing of YFM, Par and our angel investors, we can continue to curate the future of EV infrastructure and help more customers to deliver an optimised, reliable and trusted EV charging experience.”

Andy Thomas, YFM Partner, remarked: “We are thrilled to have joined Fuuse on the next stage of their journey. The company’s software is designed to constantly evolve, helping to futureproof EV charging infrastructure. It’s a comprehensive product that can serve the differing needs of a range of customers, which places it in an advantageous position going forward. Fuuse is led by a strong management team, with a clear vision and sophisticated strategic approach which will be crucial to its future success and will enable responsiveness in a fast-growing market. We are confident that, with our support, Fuuse can take full advantage of emerging opportunities.”

Alastair Moore, Senior Investment Manager at Par Equity, added: “Since we first partnered with Fuuse in 2022, the company has seen dramatic growth, establishing itself as a market leader in the UK providing a robust, reliable software solution across the UK and Irish EV infrastructure and building a fantastic platform for international expansion. The majority of Par’s investment was provided through our new Scale-Up Fund, which is designed to support some of the most exciting B2B technologies emerging from the North of the UK and it’s very encouraging to see Fuuse join this cohort of rising stars.”