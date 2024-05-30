KYC360 Honoured as Category Leader in Chartis RiskTech Watchlist Monitoring Report

KYC360, a prominent provider of Customer Lifecycle Management solutions designed to help organisations comply and excel, is delighted to be recognised as a category leader in two segments in the 2024 Chartis Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions report.

Chartis Research, the foremost provider of research and analysis on the global risk technology market, publishes the Watchlist and Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions report, an extensive independent study of the leading providers. KYC360 is acknowledged as a category leader in both “Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions 2024” and “Name and Transaction Screening Solutions 2024”.

Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis, stated: “KYC360’s category leader placing in our quadrants reflects a combination of deep expertise in screening and a compelling approach to integrating screening and adverse media monitoring into a perpetual, holistic customer risk-assessment capability. Moreover, the company’s strength in screening and monitoring for highly complex entities and scenarios is shaped by its blend of multi-layered screening and risk assessment with a high degree of customisation.”

Stephen Platt, Founder & CEO at KYC360, commented: “This achievement reaffirms KYC360’s position as an industry leader and showcases its unwavering commitment to enabling organisations to comply and outperform in a complex regulatory environment by providing cutting-edge screening and adverse media monitoring solutions. They form part of our end-to-end customer lifecycle management platform.”