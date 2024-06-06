Xelix Unveils Helpdesk, a Gen AI Tool for Managing Vendor Queries

Xelix, a leading provider of Accounts Payable and Procure-to-Pay software, proudly announces the launch of its latest solution, Helpdesk.

Designed for enterprises managing thousands of vendors, Helpdesk offers an efficient and intelligent approach to vendor query management.

With advanced AI and security features, and integration into ERP systems and AP mailboxes, Helpdesk enables AP teams to resolve vendor queries in record time. Consequently, organisations will experience fewer vendor-related disruptions, thereby protecting their cash flow, reputation, and customer loyalty.

“We’re excited to bring Helpdesk to market and to help businesses streamline vendor query management. Our team has worked hard to develop a purpose-built platform for Accounts Payable that is accurate, intelligent, and secure.”

“We can’t wait to see our customers put it to work and get back hundreds of hours each quarter,” said Paul Roiter, CEO & Co-Founder of Xelix.

Helpdesk offers a range of features designed to transform existing AP ticketing and vendor query processes. Key features include:

Email categorisation and ticket creation : Helpdesk reads, understands, and categorises vendor emails, extracting key information to create detailed support tickets. AP teams can easily track and prioritise vendor tickets, ensuring timely resolution of issues and enquiries.

: Helpdesk reads, understands, and categorises vendor emails, extracting key information to create detailed support tickets. AP teams can easily track and prioritise vendor tickets, ensuring timely resolution of issues and enquiries. Automated response generation : Having read and understood vendor emails, Helpdesk locates corresponding information within the user’s ERP system to generate intelligent responses back to vendors, saving AP teams days of effort each month.

: Having read and understood vendor emails, Helpdesk locates corresponding information within the user’s ERP system to generate intelligent responses back to vendors, saving AP teams days of effort each month. End-to-end workflow automation : Using Large Language Models (LLMs), Helpdesk triggers the correct workflow for each query. In many cases, the workflow is fully automated. For instance, when a vendor shares a statement, Xelix recognises it’s a statement, compares the statement data against the AP ledger, generates a statement reconciliation summary containing matches and discrepancies (including reasons for discrepancies), and sends it back to the vendor.

: Using Large Language Models (LLMs), Helpdesk triggers the correct workflow for each query. In many cases, the workflow is fully automated. For instance, when a vendor shares a statement, Xelix recognises it’s a statement, compares the statement data against the AP ledger, generates a statement reconciliation summary containing matches and discrepancies (including reasons for discrepancies), and sends it back to the vendor. Reports and analytics: Helpdesk tracks key metrics and KPIs so AP teams can remain compliant against SLAs, understand vendor query trends, monitor team productivity, and drive process improvements.

Helpdesk is now available to organisations worldwide. To learn more about Xelix’s Accounts Payable Helpdesk and how it can empower your team, visit xelix.com.