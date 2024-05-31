Trish Kapos – A Seasoned Channel Sales Leader with Experience in US Multinational Company, Joins Clarion Technologies

Clarion Technologies, a leading software development solutions company, has bolstered its leadership team by appointing Trish Kapos as the new Channel Sales Head in the United States. With two decades of experience and an impeccable track record of successfully driving sales through partnerships, Kapos is set to make a significant impact.

Kapos’s extensive background in channel sales, including roles at multinational companies such as AT&T and other leading technology distributors, positions her well to lead Clarion’s sales channel strategy. Her decision to head Clarion’s channel programme reflects her deep knowledge of successful channel dynamics and industry best practices.

Harjinder Kohli, the COO for the North America region at Clarion Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for Kapos’s addition to the leadership team: “We are thrilled to welcome Trish Kapos to our leadership team. Her extensive experience in channel sales and her strategic vision will be instrumental in driving Clarion’s growth and expanding our market reach. Trish’s expertise and innovative approach are exactly what we need to strengthen our channel programme and deliver exceptional value to our partners.”

Starting a new channel sales programme requires careful planning and structuring. At Clarion, once the strategy is set, the focus will shift to finding the right partners and building relationships to seamlessly incorporate them into our team.

Here’s Kapos’s take on her new position as channel sales head: “Our partners seek a robust programme with comprehensive tools, competitive incentives, and accessible self-training resources. My goal is to exceed these expectations, equipping partners to capitalise on opportunities and expand their share of clients’ technology spend by including software development.”

The company plans to focus on channel sales strategy to drive business growth by connecting with customers who prefer to buy from consultants or resellers through trusted intermediaries. Selling products via third-party marketplaces and managed service providers allows Clarion to offer package deals and attract buyers seeking diverse product options. Additionally, the channel sales programme will enable the company to discover business opportunities in new geographic regions, thereby expanding market presence for software development.

Regarding Clarion’s focus on AI-based solutions, Kapos underscored the growing interest among partners and customers in leveraging AI to enhance productivity and streamline workflows. She emphasised the role of channel partnerships in educating clients about the potential benefits of AI. Kapos expressed her appreciation for Clarion’s new initiative, “WinWithAI,” which is focused on integrating artificial intelligence into the company’s services and solutions.

This initiative aims to leverage AI technology to help businesses achieve maximum benefit by enhancing their productivity, optimising their processes, and unlocking new opportunities for growth. Through “WinWithAI,” Clarion is dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complexities of AI adoption, providing them with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to integrate AI into their operations seamlessly.

Reflecting on her experience joining Clarion, Kapos expressed her enthusiasm for the company’s well-structured processes, which she believes create a solid foundation for success. She appreciates the clarity and organisation in how Clarion operates, which streamlines workflows and enhances efficiency. Additionally, Kapos highlighted the collaborative work environment, noting that the team’s cooperative spirit fosters innovation and supports the achievement of common goals. She is excited to contribute to this dynamic setting and leverage these strengths to drive Clarion’s growth and success.

Looking ahead, she outlined plans to collaborate closely with internal teams to develop partner-focused content and expand Clarion’s presence in the US market. She expressed her eagerness to contribute to Clarion’s growth and success through strategic channel partnerships and innovative solutions.