Protecto Launches Enhanced Capabilities for HIPAA-Compliant Data in Generative AI Applications on Snowflake

Protecto, a leading innovator in data privacy and security solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of new features designed to identify and cleanse Protected Health Information (PHI) from both structured and unstructured datasets. These features facilitate the creation of safe and compliant data for Generative AI (GenAI) applications, highlighting Protecto’s commitment to data security and compliance while empowering organisations to harness the full potential of GenAI.

Protecto’s latest capabilities include specialised packages optimised for Snowflake, ensuring seamless integration and improved performance. The solution boasts APIs capable of handling both structured and unstructured data, offering comprehensive coverage and flexibility for diverse data environments.

At the core of Protecto Vault’s value proposition is its unique technology. It can identify and mask sensitive data while ensuring it remains entirely understandable by LLMs, even after masking the sensitive PHI data. This innovative approach guarantees that data remains safe and compliant when building GenAI applications. Leveraging its proprietary AI model, Protecto has expanded the range of PHI elements to over 100, protecting sensitive information and meeting HIPAA safe harbour requirements. In an industry where accuracy is crucial, Protecto’s differentiation ensures compliance while preserving the accuracy of GenAI applications, setting it apart from competitors.

Amar Kanagaraj, CEO of Protecto.ai, said: “Protecto’s mission is enabling customers to innovate confidently with Generative AI while meeting privacy and compliance requirements such as HIPAA. With our enhanced capabilities, we are taking a significant step forward in safeguarding sensitive data while optimising performance for our customers, particularly those using Snowflake.”

Protecto Vault’s advanced AI model sets a new standard in data security, identifying sensitive information with unparalleled accuracy. By expanding its model to include various PHI elements, Protecto.ai ensures that all sensitive information is adequately identified and protected, allowing organisations to focus on innovation without compromising compliance.

For more information about Protecto.ai’s new capabilities and special packages for Snowflake, please visit www.protecto.ai or contact help@protecto.ai.