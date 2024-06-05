Leading Spanish electric air conditioning company Haverland has released a guide with recommendations on selecting an air conditioner that meets the specific needs of each household, as the demand for air conditioning continues to rise in the UK.

Rising temperatures, due to climate change, have led to a significant increase in demand for air conditioning over the past two summers. In the summer heatwave of 2022, internet searches for air conditioning surged by 2,420% week-on-week in cities such as Salisbury.

Haverland, the top brand in Spain for electric air conditioning, provides a guide on choosing the most suitable portable air conditioner for consumers, highlighting the benefits of this type of appliance compared to other ventilation systems.

Beatriz Márquez, Marketing Manager and Sales Manager for Spain and the UK at Haverland, stated: “Portable air conditioning does not require installation and can be moved from room to room. It is useful for rooms that generate more heat, such as the kitchen or an office and is ideal for spaces that do not exceed 40 m2 or do not need constant cooling because it is ideal for spaces that do not exceed 40 m2 or do not need constant cooling.

“Portable air conditioning is especially recommended in regions where it is hot only a few times a year such as in the UK, because when the heatwave passes it can be easily stored.”

Haverland advises that when selecting any air conditioning system, it is crucial to consider several factors.

Beatriz Márquez added: “Frigories measure the cooling capacity of a unit and are the most important factor in calculating how much power is needed to cool a room. Factors such as the size and orientation of the room, insulation, the outside climate or even the people who will be in the room affect its calculation. A good approximation to simplify the calculation is about 100 – 140 frigories per square metre.

“An energy efficient air conditioner is essential to prevent your electricity bill from increasing. A quiet appliance is also necessary, especially if it is going to be on for a long time or will be in rooms that are more sensitive to noise, such as the bedroom or workplace. The quieter the model, the better.

“Air conditioning filters trap and retain particles in the air, so they need to be well maintained, cleaned or replaced regularly. It is important that filters are easy to remove, clean and replace.”

For more information on Haverland’s portable air conditioners, visit haverland.co.uk.