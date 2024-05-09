Exomindset Attains Matillion Silver Partner Certification, Bolstering Data Solutions and Strategy

Exomindset, a prominent technology firm based in the US, is delighted to announce its achievement of Matillion Silver Partner status as of May 2, 2024. This prestigious certification highlights a key milestone in Exomindset’s development, emphasizing its dedication to delivering advanced data analytics and strategy solutions to an expanding client base.

With this new status, Exomindset joins a select group of global consulting firms recognised for their proficiency and excellence in utilising Matillion’s cloud-native data integration tools. This partnership enables Exomindset to provide even more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for data transformation and migration.

Eduardo Coll, CEO & Founder of Exomindset, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Becoming a Matillion Silver Partner is not just a certification; it’s a significant enhancement to our ability to serve our clients. With Matillion’s powerful tools at our disposal, we can ensure that our solutions are not only state-of-the-art but also tailored to meet the dynamic needs of our customers.”

Matillion is known for its collaborations with the world’s leading data analytics and strategy consulting firms, assisting clients in maximising the value from their data stack investments quickly and effectively. This partnership equips Exomindset to better support its clients in navigating data processing complexities and achieving their business objectives with increased agility.