FIZEN TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES VERIFY™ – A POWERFUL AI-DRIVEN COMPLIANCE SCREENING PLATFORM

Fizen Technology® launches Verify, a compliance screening platform.

Fizen Technology®, a leading provider of IT services and proprietary technology solutions, today announced the launch of Verify™, a cutting-edge compliance screening platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Verify streamlines and automates critical compliance processes, enabling organisations to efficiently navigate complex regulations, enhance fraud prevention, and fortify their institutional integrity.

Verify™ harnesses the robust capabilities of the EVS BlueAssure cloud platform, renowned for identity verification and anti-money laundering (AML) support. This partnership allows Fizen Technology to deliver a comprehensive suite of compliance screening functions tailored to meet the evolving needs of enterprises across diverse industries.

“In today’s rapidly changing regulatory landscape, organizations face mounting pressure to maintain compliance while minimizing risks,” said Jared Knisley, Founder and President of Fizen Technology. “Verify is built API-first and revolutionizes the compliance screening process by combining advanced AI capabilities with a user-friendly interface, empowering our clients to streamline their operations and mitigate financial crimes effectively.”

Verify’s powerful features encompass a wide range of compliance screening functions, including adverse media and negative news searches, beneficial ownership reporting, customer watchlist/hotlist status checks, OFAC watchlist searches, KYC and fraud prevention measures, and much more. By automating these critical processes, Verify ensures robust compliance while reducing operational overhead and minimizing human error.

Verify’s flexible and configurable platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems, enabling organizations to tailor the solution to their specific needs. Additionally, the platform offers centralized record management, controlled access, version management, and comprehensive audit trails, ensuring efficient and secure compliance record keeping.

To support clients in navigating the complexities of compliance, Fizen Technology provides expert training and education resources, empowering teams with the knowledge and skills to maximize the platform’s capabilities. Clients can also benefit from dedicated compliance professionals who offer timely guidance, support, and insights.

With Verify™, Fizen Technology reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, proprietary technology solutions that empower organizations to succeed in an increasingly complex digital landscape. To learn more about Verify and its comprehensive compliance screening capabilities, visit Verify Compliance.

