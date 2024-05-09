Influencers and GiftstoIndia24x7 Bring Mother’s Day Cheer to Old Age Homes

Leading online gift portal GiftstoIndia24x7 has partnered with social media influencers to honour mothers in old age homes during Mother’s Day.

Traditionally celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India, Mother’s Day this year saw influencers personally visiting old age homes. The initiative aimed to convey love and care to mothers separated from their families, ensuring they felt appreciated and loved.

Influencers lent a hand with everyday tasks and shared these acts of kindness on social media, bringing unexpected happiness to the women with the presentation of gifts.

GiftstoIndia24x7, known for its exclusive gift selection, strives to make loved ones feel special with their services.

Mr. Amit Desai, CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7, remarked: “Mothers deserve a lot of appreciation and love and gifts to make her feel loved on special occasions like Mother’s Day. It is always the bare minimum in front of all the hard work, struggle, and sacrifices that the mothers do for the child their entire life.”

“We took one small step towards making someone’s life better. We are planning to do this more in future for the upcoming occasions like Raksha Bandhan and try to reach out to more people to join in our initiative.”

“It is important to take care of those who are in need and there is no greater joy than stepping up to appreciate fellow human beings be it on any occasion.”

The GiftstoIndia24x7 platform features a vast range of Mother’s Day gifts to India, from flowers and cakes to chocolates and specially curated gift hampers. It also offers personalised gifts that enhance the specialness of the occasion. The company ensures that distance does not diminish the celebration of significant days like Mother’s Day, enabling celebrations with a unique touch.

For a comprehensive look at the available gifts, please visit www.giftstoindia24x7.com.