Reinforcing Quality Assurance for Customers: SML Receives ARC Quality Certification

SML Group, a global leader in digital ID and label solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Auburn Radio Compliance (ARC) Quality Certification. This recognition further solidifies SML’s commitment to providing the highest quality assurance to its customers and driving the adoption of item-level RFID across various industries.

The ARC Quality Certification is granted by the RFID Lab at Auburn University, a well-respected and independent organisation known for its benchmarking and certification of RFID inlays and tags. SML has a long-standing relationship with Auburn’s RFID Lab, with over 40 of its inlay models receiving approval over the past decade. This accomplishment has positioned SML as one of the industry leaders in the design and manufacturing of top-notch RFID inlays that deliver outstanding performance.

Since 2016, SML has actively participated as a board member on the advisory board of the RFID Lab, engaging in initiatives that aim to elevate the performance, quality, and business value of the RFID industry.

SML has become a trusted provider of exceptional RFID inlays and solutions, particularly for retailers and industries venturing into RFID technology. The 2023 ARC Quality Certification reinforces SML’s ability to instill confidence in its customers regarding the reliability and dependability of its RFID inlays and tags. With the continuous surge in RFID adoption across various sectors, SML is well-positioned to deliver premium solutions through its global network of more than 20 service bureaus. This expansive network streamlines logistics, reduces lead times, and aligns with SML’s commitment to sustainability.

Ignatius K.C. Lau, CEO of SML Group, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are honored to receive this certification, which serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving innovation and ensuring quality assurance for our customers.”

SML’s expertise extends beyond inlays and tags, encompassing the entire RFID ecosystem. With high-quality in-house inlays, cutting-edge software, and a customer-centric approach, SML provides dependable encoded RFID tags that support various use cases, forming the foundation of any RFID business case.

Lau added, “As we move forward into the next phase of item-level RFID growth, we will continue to strive for even greater customer satisfaction and effectiveness.”

With over 12 billion tags produced to date and its Clarity® platform successfully managing over 475 million RFID reads in a single week, SML solidifies its position as the second-largest provider of encoded RFID tags by volume.

For those interested in understanding or purchasing SML’s high-quality RFID tags and inlays, please feel free to contact us directly. Additional information can be found on our website, which showcases our ARC-certified inlay portfolio.