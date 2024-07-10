Survey Reveals Shift Towards Automation Technology in Warehousing and Logistics Industry

A new survey has uncovered that the logistics industry is on the verge of a transformative shift as technology reshapes the movement of goods across supply chains, driven largely by an ongoing economic lull.

A groundbreaking survey of 200 UK logistics professionals across various sectors—commissioned by Worldwide Chain Stores (WCS)—shows a clear transformative shift in businesses investing in technology to address the multitude of supply chain challenges they face. It also revealed a significant adoption of automation technology within the warehousing and logistics industry, with 45% of respondents already leveraging it to optimise their operations.

With predictability, efficiency, and flexibility as top priorities, the survey reveals that businesses are either implementing or looking to implement new technologies, with investment in innovative technologies like AI, automation, and machine learning high on the agenda for logistics professionals in the UK.

Despite this surge, barriers to adoption remain, with nearly 80% of respondents citing budget restrictions (29%), complexity in implementation (23%), and IT systems limitations due to legacy issues (21%). However, over two-thirds of respondents (67%) have either implemented or plan to implement AI technology in the coming year.

Joshila Makan, CEO of Worldwide Chain Stores, commented: “As the logistics industry undergoes rapid transformation, technology has emerged as a key enabler of efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness.

“The findings of this survey underscore the immense potential of advanced solutions like AI, Automation, and Digital Twin technology to revolutionise logistics operations and drive growth. At WCS, we remain committed to empowering logistics professionals with innovative tools and strategies to navigate this transformative journey and unlock new opportunities for success.”

A white paper based on the survey results can be downloaded at wwchainstores.com/whitepaper-embracing-technological-advancements.