Significant Bathing Difficulties Impact 26% of Older UK Adults, YouGov Survey Finds

In a groundbreaking survey conducted by Age Care Bathrooms and YouGov, it has been revealed that a significant number of UK adults aged 50 and over are facing serious challenges with bathroom accessibility. This study sheds light on the critical need for housing designed to accommodate the unique requirements of an ageing population.

Key findings from the survey include:

26% of respondents disclosed that someone in their household experiences difficulties with bathing or showering.

To improve accessibility, 42% of these households have installed mobility adaptations in their bathrooms.

Interestingly, 84% of the survey participants reported living in households without children.

Conducted among more than 21 million individuals aged 50 or older in the UK, the survey aimed to explore the prevalent housing challenges faced by this age group, with a particular focus on bathroom accessibility. The data underscores a concerning issue, with one in four adults aged 50 or over either struggling personally or living with someone who struggles with bathing and showering.

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, February 2022 update on GOV.UK revealed that 3 million people in the UK are affected by osteoporosis. A review of long-term disability further disclosed that approximately 20% of hip fracture patients require long-term care within the first year post-fracture, contributing substantially to an annual social care cost estimated at £1.1 billion.

