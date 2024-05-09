AAFEA Announces 20th Annual Leadership Development Workshop

The African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA), the premier non-profit dedicated to the promotion of African Americans into and within the federal government’s Senior Executive Service, will host its 20th Annual Leadership Development Workshop. Scheduled from June 4 to 6, the event will be held at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, College Park, MD.

Marking its 20th year, the workshop serves as a pivotal platform for global thought leaders, industry experts, and C-suite executives to exchange ideas and strategies that contribute to progressive changes within the federal sector. This year’s theme, “Leading the Call to Action,” challenges attendees to take deliberate actions to effect meaningful and measurable change, promoting the inclusion of African Americans in the federal government’s upper echelons of leadership.

The event will feature an impressive array of speakers from both the public and private sectors who will explore essential topics pertinent to exemplary federal employees. Keynote speakers will include Shavon Arline Bradley, President & CEO of the National Council of Negro Women, and Marc H. Morial, President of the National Urban League, who will engage in critical discussions about transformational leadership and ethical practices within the government.

This year, in collaboration with Management Concepts, the workshop will introduce two pre-conference sessions that offer certificates: “Agile Practices in the Federal Government” and “Executive Leadership Workshop,” tailored to enhance the skills of senior federal leaders.

AAFEA President Tyra Dent commented, “The Leadership Development Workshop is a must for anyone in federal leadership roles from GS-13 through SES who wants to be inspired, motivated and propelled to their highest professional aspirations within the federal government. We encourage attendees to take advantage of this professional development opportunity that also offers unparalleled networking opportunities with other senior executives across the federal government.”

Ticket prices for the Leadership Development Workshop are set at $1,699 for AAFEA Members attending the three-day workshop, with an increase to $1,999 if including a Pre-Conference Course. Non-member fees begin at $1,999, extending to $2,399 when opting for the Pre-Conference Course.

For further details on the 20th Annual Leadership Development Workshop, click here.