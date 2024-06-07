2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B to Enhance International Business Relations

Announcing the 2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B, scheduled for June 12-13 at the InterContinental Lyon-Hotel Dieu. This pivotal event will connect Korean food exporters with European buyers, showcasing innovative Korean cuisine.

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) has unveiled details about the upcoming K-FOOD Fair, set to take place in Lyon on June 12th and 13th. The fair will serve as a meeting point for Korean food exporters and European buyers.

At the 2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B, internationally acclaimed and pioneering Korean foods will be on display for visitors. Korean cuisine excels in both health and taste through traditional methods such as fermentation, which enhances the natural flavours of ingredients. Visitors are invited to explore and experience Korean cuisine, which is at the forefront of this global trend.

The K-FOOD Fair, hosted at the InterContinental Lyon—Hotel Dieu in Lyon, France, provides an excellent opportunity to find new business partners and discover products from 30 promising Korean brands. Approximately 30 exporters of Korean food products—including fresh food, kimchi, snacks, sauces, drinks, and alcoholic beverages—will be in attendance.

You can find participating companies: Online Exhibition | K-FOODTRADE

Visitors will have the chance to see and taste the products displayed on-site through various exhibition stands. The on-site meeting platform allows those who wish to organise meetings or business consultations to do so. Advance registration is recommended to explore the diverse range of participating companies.

For more information & registration: https://forms.gle/mkDhFNcdJuHbDALK6

In addition to the B2B event on June 12th and 13th, the ‘K-FOOD Fair’ for general consumers will be held from June 13th to June 16th, offering a fantastic opportunity to experience the appeal of Korean food as a consumer. (2024 LYON K-FOOD FAIR (kfoodfairlyon.com))

The K-FOOD Fair in Lyon offers opportunities to expand your business with Korean agricultural and food exporters.