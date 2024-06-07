Wetsus Explores the Use of GRANDER Devices in Multiple Studies

GRANDER technology, particularly the GRANDER Double Cylinder (Type DZKL), also known as the “GRANDER Double Cylinder Small,” has been the focus of extensive research within Wetsus’ Applied Water Physics theme. Despite ongoing debates within the scientific community and media, recent studies indicate measurable effects of these devices.

Utilising physical and microbiological measurement techniques, it is now possible to scientifically document the effects of GRANDER technology. In several scientific publications, the GRANDER Double Cylinder (Type DZKL), also known as “GRANDER Double Cylinder Small,” was employed in experimental setups. These studies, conducted among others by Wetsus, demonstrate measurable effects on electrical impedance, light scattering in the nanometre range, and microbiological activity.

Dr. Elmar C. Fuchs, an expert in the interaction of water with external fields, serves as the Wetsus Programme Manager and coordinator of the Wetsus Applied Water Physics theme, which aims to explore and utilise these interactions to create sustainable water treatment technology.

He stated: “In my capacity as corresponding author of the publications listed below, as theme coordinator of the research theme Applied Water Physics and programme manager of Wetsus, the European Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Water Technology, I, Dr. Elmar C. Fuchs, confirm that the devices referred to as water core magnets or WCM (type DZKL) in the three publications listed below are commercially available Original GRANDER double cylinders (trade name ‘GRANDER Double Cylinder Small’) which Wetsus obtained from IPF GmbH, Jochberg, Austria.”

The studies reveal that weak, inhomogeneous magnetic fields have measurable effects on the formation of calcium carbonate nanostructures (“DOLLOPs”) and the growth of certain bacteria in water.

Scientific Publications