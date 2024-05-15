Leading Inspirations – Ruth Kennedy, CEO of TalkTalk Business

Linda Walmsley, a professional interviewer and proprietor of Walmsley Wilkinson, a UK firm specializing in executive and management recruitment, advances her series of interviews in 2024 with business leaders acclaimed for their inspirational leadership.
Ruth has a proven track record of enhancing operational performance and driving transformational changes to yield outstanding, sustainable results. Her inspiring leadership style, coupled with her ability to adapt to all situations, has enabled her to motivate and lead her teams to deliver exceptional business performance while maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and integrity. As Chief Executive Officer of TalkTalk Business, Ruth is focused on delivering best-in-class customer experience, optimising operations and driving product innovation for the over 80,000 UK businesses it serves.