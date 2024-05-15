Commencis Releases New Turkish LLM for Banking and Financial Services

Powered by sophisticated GPUs and bespoke datasets, Commencis LLM excels in Turkish language capabilities and customisation tailored for the financial industry. The model is scalable across various fields including aviation, insurance, and telecommunications, engineered to uplift user experience and operational efficiency. It upholds the strictest security standards and includes on-prem installations to ensure exceptional data privacy.
Digital transformation leader, Commencis, has introduced a new Turkish-specific large language model (LLM) tailored to the banking and financial services sectors. This model, trained on custom datasets designed for these industries, aims to streamline customer service, generate content, and analyse data for users and clients.