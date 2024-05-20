South African eLearning Content Developers New Leaf Technologies Experience Global Expansion

New Leaf Technologies, an eLearning content development firm based in South Africa, is experiencing global growth, bolstered by South Africa’s status as a trusted and preferred offshore outsourcing destination.

New Leaf Technologies delivers “best of breed” learning software and services to corporations, training companies, and educational institutions across Africa and the Middle East.

The company also provides over 30,000 off-the-shelf courses and customised course content, shareable via these platforms, along with turnkey design and production services to create comprehensive eLearning experiences.

South Africa benefits from substantial local support through the government’s Global Business Services Master Plan, which aims to generate 500,000 new jobs in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector by 2030. New Leaf Technologies has gained from this support, now boasting clients across the Middle East.

Michael Hanly, the managing director of New Leaf Technologies, stated: “South Africa has a highly skilled workforce with a neutral English accent, high levels of empathy, and a cultural affinity to their source markets.

“South Africans are also known for their niche domain skills, from IT, data management, technical and customer support to finance, marketing, and the whole spectrum of creative services. All of this makes South Africa a perfect fit for most companies and we are delighted to be reaping the benefits of this.”

South Africa’s strategic location, affordable talent pool, and state-of-the-art communications infrastructure have given South Africans an advantage when international companies (from Amazon and BMW to Vodafone and Samsung) seek offshore partners.

Michael Hanly added: “For those operating in the training and corporate learning spheres, there are numerous reasons to outsource instructional design and development to a South African eLearning content development service provider. These include lower costs, English proficiency and cultural alignment, high levels of education and experience of the workforce as well as a strong and agile work ethic.

“Considering these factors, outsourcing instructional design and eLearning content development services to a reputable South African company offers cost-effective, high-quality solutions while promoting innovation, creativity, and flexibility.”

For more information about New Leaf Technologies, visit newleaftech.com.