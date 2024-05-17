Be Beauty Bar Launches Premier Clinic on Kensington High Street

The beauty and wellness industry celebrates a significant milestone with the grand opening of Be Beauty Bar, the first in a planned chain of state-of-the-art beauty clinics. Situated at 239 Kensington High St, London, this flagship clinic is led by the dynamic and visionary entrepreneur Svitlana Baluieva.

Svitlana Baluieva, at a remarkably young age, has successfully established Be Beauty Bar with a clear commitment to excellence and innovation. The clinic is backed by private investment, enabling the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as Forlle’d Facials, Lemon Bottle, Hydrafacial and Endosphères, ensuring clients receive the most advanced treatments available on the market.

Svitlana Baluieva expressed her passion and dedication, stating, “Beauty Therapy is a passion. I drive Be Beauty Bar with perfectionism and precision. Thanks to our team of highly qualified professionals, we can offer our clients the best treatments and services with a focus on client well-being. My philosophy is to make a better version of yourself today and every single day.”

Be Beauty Bar is not just another beauty clinic; it represents a new era in beauty and wellness, combining top-tier treatments with a client-centric approach. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance natural beauty and promote overall well-being. With a focus on personalised care, the highly skilled team at Be Beauty Bar ensures that each client receives a tailored experience that meets their unique needs and goals.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Be Beauty Bar is excited to announce the launch of its Summer Body Ready offer. This special promotion is designed to help clients achieve their desired body goals in time for the summer season. The offer includes:

Four Endosphères courses with an additional session free of charge

One fat dissolving injection with the second injection at 20% off This exclusive offer provides an excellent opportunity for clients to experience the transformative benefits of Be Beauty Bar’s advanced treatments at a special rate.

Be Beauty Bar invites everyone to visit the clinic and discover the exceptional services available. The launch of this flagship clinic marks the beginning of a journey to redefine beauty and wellness standards, with plans for more locations to follow.