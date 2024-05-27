‘Beautifully Buxom’ Fashion Brand Celebrates Expansion with Four New Ranges

Beautifully Buxom, a new lingerie and loungewear brand, is celebrating its disruptive nature in supporting women with fuller busts after expanding its offering to four distinct ranges.

Beautifully Buxom, which officially launched in 2022, specialises in non-bra lingerie such as chemises, erotic wear, and babydolls, alongside luxurious loungewear.

The brand now offers four distinct ranges: two loungewear lines, chemise sets, and erotic wear, all positioned at the luxury end of the market.

The brand’s success is highlighted by joining the lingerie team at Jarrolds’ department store in Norwich, where founder Rosie Musgrave, who is also an expert bra-fitter, fits many women and introduces them to ‘Beautifully Buxom’.

Rosie identified a significant gap in the market for stylish, supportive lingerie for women with larger busts. Unlike traditional brands, Beautifully Buxom deliberately focuses on innovative non-bra designs that cater to a wide range of body shapes and sizes. The brand offers products covering sizes 6-26 and 28-48 DD-KK cups, using a unique sizing structure that incorporates 132 bra sizes within 18 sizes. This design approach accommodates body fluctuations, including pregnancy, perimenopausal or hormonal changes.

Rosie’s dedication to creating high-quality, affordable products is evident in the thousands she has invested in sourcing the best materials and components from around the world. Despite personal challenges, including family loss during the launch week and dealing with multiple health conditions that have made traditional employment difficult, Rosie has poured her skills and passion into Beautifully Buxom.

Her experience in retail, including being a top seller at Ann Summers customer parties, fuelled her frustration with the lack of available products that fit and flatter larger busts. This inspired her to design her own range, produced in the UK and overseas, ensuring high quality while maintaining affordability.

Rosie’s journey from working in retail to founding her own brand underscores her resilience and innovation. With £100K in self-funding and private investment, along with COVID grants, Beautifully Buxom has grown to serve customers from teens to women in their 80s, challenging stigmas and perceptions of larger bust sizes.

One glowing customer review states: “I have bought the Charley top today and have not taken it off since I got home – it’s so comfy and the fit is fantastic with a high quality finish. I also had a fitting today, Rosie is amazing. I now know why I was uncomfortable in my old bras.”

For more information about Beautifully Buxom or to explore the three ranges, visit www.beautifullybuxom.com or follow the brand on Instagram @beautifully_buxom.