Benchmark Email Announces Global Launch of Revolutionary AI-powered Email Tool, Smart Design

Benchmark Email, an award-winning sales and marketing software provider, is delighted to announce the global launch of Smart Design, an AI email creation experience. The latest addition to their suite of AI-powered smart tools, Smart Design revolutionises the email marketing creation process for marketers worldwide.

“Smart Design addresses a significant pain point for our users which is lack of time,” says Benchmark Chief Product Officer Jeff Zimmerman. “With Smart Design, businesses can say goodbye to the tedious process of manual email design and let AI do the work of creating a custom email quickly.”

Smart Design leverages artificial intelligence to create a custom, branded email template in seconds. It not only generates bespoke email copy based on campaign objectives but also seamlessly integrates a brand’s images and colour palette into the design, creating a ready-to-send email with a few simple inputs.

“Smart Design is a shortcut for marketers to build professional, engaging emails,” says Allie Wolff, Benchmark Vice President of Product Marketing. “It takes on the heavy lifting of content ideation and template design while staying true to a brand’s identity and communication strategy.”

Smart Design is now available in eight languages to users across the globe.