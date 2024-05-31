MoveStore Removals and Storage Unveils New Website

MoveStore, a burgeoning removals company in Edinburgh, has launched a brand-new website that showcases all their services and offers a more user-friendly experience for clients.

MoveStore has developed a 5-star reputation in Edinburgh, but the new website will enable them to grow and expand further.

The site includes detailed service pages that cover all the services offered by MoveStore. Each page provides clarity on the booking, packing, moving, and pricing processes. There are also web pages that detail their storage services for students, households, and businesses.

As part of the revamp, customers can now use straightforward methods to get a quote, with options to contact MoveStore by email, telephone, form, or by completing the Get a Quick Quote questions.

There is also now a dedicated page for the company’s green initiatives. MoveStore is committed to a sustainable future and the website details what they do to create a removals company that is as environmentally-friendly as possible, including having a fleet management strategy that minimises environmental impact, using sustainable packing materials, and recycling.

James Morris, Partner, Director, and co-founder of MoveStore, said: “We aim to deliver excellence to all our clients as a standard and needed a website that reflected our professionalism and industry-leading standards. I am delighted with the results.”

MoveStore provides local and nationwide removal services for customers who live in Edinburgh and the surrounding Lothian areas. These include individuals and business clients in Currie, Livingston, Dalkeith, North Berwick, and South Queensferry. MoveStore also offers long-distance removals to Edinburgh from around the UK, including London.