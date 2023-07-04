Seat Unique Pavilion: A New Era of Premium Experiences at Headingley Stadium

Seat Unique, the leading premium ticketing marketplace for live events, has announced a significant development in its partnership with Yorkshire County Cricket Club. The iconic Carnegie Pavilion and Media Centre at Headingley Stadium will now be known as the Seat Unique Pavilion, symbolising a fresh chapter of extraordinary fan experiences.

This milestone solidifies Seat Unique’s commitment to Yorkshire CCC, as the partnership commenced in 2022 when Seat Unique became the club’s Official Online Premium Ticketing and Hospitality Sales Platform for an exclusive four-year term. With this extended agreement, the premium ticketing category within Headingley Stadium will undergo further expansion, enabling Seat Unique to provide even more fans with access to exceptional premium experiences.

Initially, Yorkshire CCC sought assistance from Seat Unique to attract new audiences to their hospitality facilities, capitalising on the post-Covid demand for live events. By leveraging Seat Unique’s innovative technology and extensive customer reach, Yorkshire CCC revolutionised its booking process, granting fans 24/7 online access to premium experiences and witnessing an impressive 400% increase in online sales.

A standout achievement of the partnership has been the successful launch of a brand-new premium ticketing category within the stadium. Utilising the Seat Unique platform, Yorkshire CCC has implemented dynamic pricing for this exclusive seating category, delivering a first-class experience to fans and maximising revenue generation from their best seats. In its debut season, Seat Unique’s dynamic pricing software generated an additional £500k in revenue for Yorkshire CCC, which has been reinvested in lowering the price of entry-level tickets, improving facilities within the ground, and supporting grassroots cricket.

Further highlights of the partnership include an 80% increase in new customers purchasing premium tickets, with 45% of all sales taking place outside standard office hours.

Building on this momentum, the newly named Seat Unique Pavilion will showcase Headingley Stadium’s exceptional hospitality facilities. Fans will enjoy access to premium padded seats strategically positioned behind the bowler’s arm, providing an unparalleled view of the action. Additionally, a dedicated bar area will elevate the premium experience, allowing fans to savor cricket from Headingley’s finest seats.

With the partnership extended until 2027, Seat Unique and Yorkshire CCC demonstrate their shared commitment to unlocking premium experiences for fans. Seat Unique’s marketplace, attracting over 300,000 fans monthly, will now offer more supporters than ever before the opportunity to relish world-class cricket experiences.

Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership’s success, Robin Sherry, CEO and Founder of Seat Unique, stated, “We are delighted with the remarkable success of our partnership with Yorkshire CCC. The inclusion of the Seat Unique Pavilion in Headingley’s premium ticketing offerings exemplifies our dedication to providing access to unparalleled fan experiences.”

Stephen Vaughan, CEO of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, commented, “This extended partnership with a brilliant brand marks an exciting step for Yorkshire. The Yorkshire Family looks forward to welcoming everyone into our ground and game, and we are pleased to have this extended partnership with Seat Unique, highlighting their commitment to Yorkshire Cricket. As this relationship evolves, it will bring further opportunities to our members, supporters, communities, and teams, and we are thrilled to have Seat Unique alongside us.”

Tom Webster, Business Development Manager for Yorkshire CCC, expressed sincere pride in extending the partnership with Seat Unique, stating, “We are excited to embark on this new chapter in our partnership. Headingley has always been a unique ground, and we look forward to welcoming an increasing number of fans to enjoy our match day experiences.”

The Seat Unique Pavilion at Headingley Stadium marks the beginning of a new era, where premium experiences and exceptional fan satisfaction take center stage.