NBB Recycled Furniture Introduces Express Delivery Service: Sustainable Furniture Delivered Within a Week

NBB Recycled Furniture, a leading provider of environmentally friendly outdoor furniture, is excited to announce the launch of their new Express Delivery service. This service allows customers to receive their sustainable furniture within a week of placing their order, enhancing convenience and efficiency in their shopping experience.

Recognising the importance of time for their customers, NBB Recycled Furniture has introduced the Express Delivery service on their best-selling products. This ensures prompt delivery of their 100% recycled plastic products. With this service, customers can enjoy the convenience of receiving their desired items quickly while upholding the principles of sustainability and environmental consciousness.

What sets NBB Recycled Furniture’s Express Delivery apart from other services is that all products are manufactured in-house in Dorset. As proud members of Made in Britain, NBB Recycled Furniture is an esteemed part of the British manufacturing community. By displaying the registered collective mark on their ranges manufactured in Dorset, NBB Recycled Furniture showcases their commitment to producing high-quality furniture made in Britain. This membership highlights their dedication to supporting local manufacturing, promoting British craftsmanship, and delivering excellence in every piece of furniture.

Transparency in pricing is one of the key advantages of the Express Delivery service. When browsing the express delivery range, customers can rest assured that the price they see is the price they pay. There are no hidden fees or surprises at checkout. NBB Recycled Furniture believes in providing an exceptional shopping experience, which includes upfront and honest pricing.

Rhianon Gwyther, NBB Recycled Furniture Trading Manager, expressed delight in introducing the Express Delivery service. Gwyther stated, “We are thrilled to offer our Express Delivery service, providing customers with the convenience of receiving their sustainable furniture within a week. We understand the value of time and want to ensure that our customers receive their products promptly without compromising on quality or sustainability.”

For more information about NBB Recycled Furniture and their extensive range of eco-friendly products, please visit their website.