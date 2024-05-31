Over Half of Brits Depend on Social Media for Local Connections

A recent study has revealed that over half of Brits rely on social media to feel connected to their local community.

Overall, 74% of Brits reported having spoken with their neighbours recently, with one in four considering their neighbours as friends.

This trend indicates a positive shift towards individuals seeking closer connections with those in their immediate surroundings.

The research, conducted among 2,000 adults by Playsee, the social media platform designed for neighbourhood-centric connectivity and discovery, found that staying connected to our local community remains crucial for many, with social media playing a significant role in how we connect with our neighbours.

Neighbours engage in conversations on a variety of topics, with family matters and the ever-relevant weather topping the list at 45% and 44%, respectively. Furthermore, a significant 77% of participants discussed local news and issues, showcasing a strong sense of community and shared interest in neighbourhood matters.

While social media often receives criticism for its negative impacts, it also serves as a tool for bringing communities together.

In fact, over half of Brits feel they learn more about their local community through social media than in person, illustrating how the digital world is fostering closer community ties. Many now rely more on social media platforms, such as WhatsApp or Facebook groups, to keep up with local events.

When asked about the main benefits of social media engagement with neighbours, 39% appreciate being able to stay informed about local news and their immediate surroundings, 28% value the convenience and efficiency of connecting with nearby friends and neighbours, and 21% enjoy the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, fostering a sense of belonging and shared interests.

This also extends beyond friendly interactions to supporting the local economy. When asked if social platforms can help small businesses build relationships with local customers and increase foot traffic, a significant 78% responded positively.

Veronica Lin of Playsee stated: “There’s no denying that communities are an important part of our lives, and it’s great to see from the study that the strong community bonds that were strengthened during the pandemic haven’t deteriorated, but in fact continue to play an important role.

“But despite us living in close proximity, we’re not all able to connect in real life as much as we’d like to, with meaningful interactions over the proverbial “garden fence” less frequent. At Playsee, we believe that community is at the heart of our local experiences, it elevates where we live from somewhere transient, to somewhere we call home. With its unique Community feature, Playsee is revitalising local connections and bringing neighbours together. Whether it’s catching up over a cup of tea or sharing a love for a Sunday roast, Playsee is all about fostering genuine connections with those around us.”

Playsee is more than just another social media app; it’s a catalyst for building genuine connections and fostering a sense of community. Launched in the UK in 2023, Playsee has gained over 1 billion user engagements and has 50 million downloads worldwide, bringing people closer to their real-life community.

Playsee is free and available to download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on Android and iOS systems.