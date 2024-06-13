TONI&GUY Foundation Hosts Successful Summer Event for King’s College Hospital

The TONI&GUY Charitable Foundation is thrilled to announce the success of their Summer Soiree, an innovative fundraising event supporting the TONI&GUY ward at King’s College Hospital. Held on 8th June 2024 at the Mascolo family’s private estate, the evening featured immersive experiences that made a significant impact on the lives of critically ill children, their families, and NHS staff.

Established in 2003 by the late Toni Mascolo OBE and his wife Pauline, the Foundation has continually supported various charitable causes. The Summer Soiree was a testament to their enduring mission and legacy.

Lilia Mascolo, Director and Trustee, expressed her joy at the event’s success: “We are thrilled with the incredible reception of our innovative summer soirée, a groundbreaking concept in immersive fundraising. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are deeply grateful for the generous support of our sponsors, who made this event possible. It was an honour to have the renowned Nobu Hotel London Portman Square serve their culinary masterpieces, adding a touch of elegance to the evening. We extend a special thanks to Steven Webster for donating a diamond for our exclusive raffle. The funds raised will make a significant impact on the TONI&GUY Ward at King’s College Hospital, and we are humbled by the community’s support for this worthy cause.”

The event, hosted by Pierre and Lilia Mascolo, saw 250 guests, including notable figures like Prince Jerome Luc Muniglia de’Giustiani, Karen Millen OBE, Amanda Cronin, and many others. Andrea McLean hosted the evening’s raffle and auction, while violinist Lettice Rowbotham provided a musical performance.

Guests enjoyed canapés from Nobu Catering, courtesy of Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, with additional catering by the Italian Chefs Association. Think Wine was the exclusive wine supplier, while Labo and Solaro Capri provided spirits and cocktails.

This event marked the first time the Foundation introduced immersive fundraising experiences, offering guests interactive installations and unique activities designed to raise awareness and funds for the TONI&GUY ward. This innovative approach aimed to inspire and connect guests with the Foundation’s mission in a memorable way.

Numerous luxury brands and socially conscious partners supported the event, contributing to the immersive experiences that highlighted the evening. Their contributions were crucial in supporting the Foundation’s efforts to enhance the lives of young patients at King’s College Hospital.

Proceeds from the Summer Soiree will directly benefit the TONI&GUY ward, ensuring continued excellence in pediatric care. The Foundation’s ongoing support remains vital in maintaining high standards of treatment and facilities for young patients and their families.

The TONI&GUY Charitable Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to all supporters, donors, and partnering businesses for their unwavering commitment. Pierre Mascolo, Chairman and son of the late Toni Mascolo, OBE, added, “Together, we can continue and carry on my mother and father’s legacy, creating a brighter future for seriously ill children and their families.”