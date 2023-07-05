Geezy X Unveils Key Leadership Additions to Drive Expansion of Sampling & Activation Endeavors

Geezy X, an industry-leading Sampling & Activation platform, announces strategic appointments and attains significant milestones within the sector.

Geezy X, a subsidiary of Geezy Group, takes great pleasure in revealing key leadership appointments as part of its unwavering commitment to revolutionise the Sampling & Activation business. Positioned as a frontrunner, Geezy X enables brands to directly engage with their target audience by seamlessly integrating samples into convenient home deliveries. In a span of just two years, Geezy X has successfully facilitated the distribution of over 20 million samples, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Since its establishment over 2.5 years ago, Geezy X has forged collaborations with more than 500 prominent FMCG brands, including the likes of Pepsi, Mondelez, Mars Wrigley, Loreal, Red Bull, BBC, and many others. Operating across 14 countries, such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, various European nations, India, and Singapore, Geezy X continues to extend its global footprint.

Geezy X has recently reinforced its team by appointing two highly experienced professionals to pivotal roles. Joining as the Head of Global Partnerships, Dan Jenner brings over two decades of invaluable expertise in the activation and sampling industry. His previous tenure at N2O has provided him with a profound understanding of the field, making him the ideal candidate to oversee Geezy X’s global business operations.

In addition to Jenner’s appointment, Ryan Drager has been promoted to the position of Head of Growth. Having played an integral role since the inception of Geezy X, Drager’s extensive background collaborating with various media agencies and brands positions him perfectly to drive the ongoing success of the company.

One of the key drivers attracting brands to partner with Geezy X is the platform’s ability to ensure a 100% open rate, providing valuable insights into customer behavior. Campaigns can be precisely targeted based on diverse segmentation factors, including gender, age, location, cuisine preference, and activation timing. Geezy X empowers brands with a data-driven approach, offering real-time progress tracking and consumer insights through its newly launched data insights and campaign tracking tool.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the company’s growth, Dhruv Kohli, Co-Founder of Geezy, states, “Our Geezy X business has achieved remarkable success, and with the addition of Dan Jenner to our team, I am confident that we can cater to more brands and agencies seeking partnerships. Our strong relationships with media agencies have been instrumental in our journey thus far, and now it is time for Dan and Ryan to further cultivate those relationships and build a stronger business foundation. We have also introduced a data insights and campaign tracking tool for our clients, enabling them to monitor campaign progress in real-time and gain valuable consumer insights.”

In addition to including samples with food delivery orders, Geezy X also facilitates brand connections with captive audiences in gyms, Airbnbs, childcare centers, offices, and more. With an extensive network of over 10,000 touchpoints, encompassing restaurants, premium hotels, and various activation channels, Geezy X provides brands with diverse opportunities to effectively engage with their target audiences.

To discover more about Geezy X and explore partnership prospects for your brand or agency, kindly visit www.geezyx.com.