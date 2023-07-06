New Orleans Saints and Eleven Sports Media Collaborate to Empower Small Businesses

The New Orleans Saints and Eleven Sports Media have joined forces to launch a groundbreaking partnership that provides small businesses with an opportunity to align themselves with one of the most prominent brands in the NFL.

Having established a successful presence in the English Premier League, Major League Soccer, and recently venturing into the NFL, Eleven Sports Media’s award-winning partnership model will enable small to medium-sized businesses in New Orleans and Louisiana to connect with a global sports brand.

Matt Webb, VP of Corporate Partnerships at the New Orleans Saints, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We have witnessed Eleven’s accomplishments in professional sports leagues worldwide, and we are proud to develop our own program with them right here in New Orleans. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and our region is renowned for transforming these enterprises into national powerhouse brands.”

Matt Cairns, Founder and CEO of Eleven Sports Media, highlighted the essence of Eleven’s model, stating, “Our goal at Eleven is to provide small businesses with the opportunity to associate themselves with their local sports teams. It is particularly rewarding for us when we can bring this value to communities that have endured hardships over the years, and New Orleans certainly falls into that category. We are excited to introduce this model and provide local businesses with the boost they need to support their growth.”

Cairns further added, “From the moment we engaged with the Saints, it was evident that their team is dedicated to delivering a program within their broader partnership structure that focuses entirely on the small business community. We are both confident that we have established a framework that will deliver genuine value to small businesses in New Orleans.”

Eleven Sports Media will implement a unique and comprehensive Small Business program that is often financially and operationally challenging for most teams to execute independently. The true value of Eleven’s model lies in a combination of essential products and services. In addition to gaining stadium visibility, each Small Business Partner will receive dedicated support tailored to their marketing and activation needs, ensuring significant returns on their objectives.

Webb concluded, “We believe that Eleven’s award-winning model perfectly aligns with our region and can expedite the natural growth process for our Small Business Partners. We are thrilled to bring the passion and devotion of our team to the small business community in a new and innovative way.”