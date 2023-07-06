Simly Transforms Mobile Connectivity with Innovative Travel eSIM Platform

Simly, the frontrunner in travel eSIM platforms, continues to reshape the landscape of mobile connectivity for both travelers and businesses. As the leading provider in the MENA market, Simly’s travel eSIM platform has topped the charts in app stores across 50+ countries, revolutionising the way users stay connected by making it more accessible, affordable, and convenient.

Simly’s eSIM platform grants customers instant access to a wide range of affordable data plans that can be utilised in over 150 countries. By eliminating the need for physical SIM cards and complex setup processes, Simly offers users a seamless and hassle-free experience while on the go.

Jake El Mir, CEO of Simly, highlighted the importance of affordable and reliable mobile connectivity in the rapidly growing tourism and business travel markets. He emphasised that Simly’s cutting-edge eSIM app caters to this demand, empowering users to stay connected no matter where their journeys take them.

Key features of Simly’s eSIM platform include:

1. Unbeatable Prices: Data plans starting at just $1.2 per gigabyte, delivering exceptional value in mobile connectivity.

2. Worldwide Coverage: Access to mobile data in over 150 countries through an extensive network of partners.

3. Instant Activation: Effortless activation of eSIMs within minutes, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards.

4. Flexible Plans: Customisable data packages to suit individual needs, including pay-as-you-go, short-term, and long-term options.

5. 24/7 Customer Support: A dedicated team ensuring a seamless and worry-free experience for users.

As the leader in eSIM solutions in the MENA region, Simly remains committed to revolutionising global connectivity. With plans to expand its offerings and services, Simly is well-positioned to maintain its prominence in the telecommunications industry.

For more information on Simly and how it is transforming the mobile connectivity landscape, please visit simly.io or download the Simly App on iOS and Android devices.