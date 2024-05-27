Travel from Liverpool to Alton Towers with The Coach Company’s New Bus Service

The Coach Company is thrilled to announce the launch of a convenient bus service from Liverpool to Alton Towers Resort on Sunday, 2nd June 2024! This transport option is perfect for families, friends, and adventure seekers, making it easier than ever to reach the UK’s premier theme park.

As a special offer on 2nd June, combined prices for bus seats and ticket entry start from £45 for children and £62 for adults. This means the trip will be more affordable than usual, allowing thrill-seekers to have extra money to spend enjoying their day out.

The coach is ideal for all ages, from roller-coaster enthusiasts to those seeking a fun adventure. The bus service runs every two weeks on Sundays. Here’s the schedule for the Liverpool area:

7:00 am – Stop 1: The Liverpool Empire

7:30 am – Stop 2: Green Oaks Bus Stop

7:45 am – Stop 3: Central Station (Stop FA), Warrington

9:00 am – Stop 4: Arrival at Alton Towers Resort

How to Book

Booking seats is easy:

Visit our website: The Coach Company – Liverpool

Choose the travel date: Select from available Sundays starting June 2nd.

Reserve seats: Secure a spot for a day of fun and excitement.

The Coach Company is committed to providing top-quality transportation services, ensuring your journey is as enjoyable as your destination. The Coach Company’s top priorities are safety, comfort, and reliability, making trips memorable and hassle-free.

Mark Bond, CEO The Coach Company, said: “There are many benefits to travelling with The Coach Company, including having the opportunity to enjoy a stress-free journey in modern, air-conditioned coaches. Passengers will be able to sit back and relax without worrying about driving or public transport times.”

Make a day at Alton Towers Resort unforgettable. Book seats today and prepare for a day packed with thrills and fun! Be sure to secure a spot and prepare for an adventure with The Coach Company’s convenient and affordable bus service from Liverpool.

Contact Information