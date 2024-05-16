Edinburgh’s Finest: Hidden Scotland Unveils Premier Selections in New Guidebook

Today, Hidden Scotland, the magazine spotlighting Scotland’s top attractions, is thrilled to unveil the selected highlights for their eagerly awaited “Best of Edinburgh Guide Book.” This guidebook is the result of an extensive polling initiative, where we invited our community of over one million Instagram followers to share their top places for visiting, dining, shopping, and staying in Edinburgh.
Our seasoned team of researchers and writers sifted through these community recommendations to compile an authoritative list of the absolute best Edinburgh has to offer. Each selected location epitomises the pinnacle of Edinburgh’s offerings—from gastronomic treasures and distinctive shopping experiences to exceptional accommodation and essential local attractions..
Full list of finalists