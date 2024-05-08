Cheap Deals Away Unveils Upgraded Website, Expands into Ireland

Cheap Deals Away, which assists UK consumers in finding the best-value holiday packages, has revamped its website and launched a dedicated site for the Irish market as part of its expansion strategy.

Initially established as a Facebook group in 2017, Cheap Deals Away quickly evolved with local Facebook pages for various UK regions, eventually leading to the creation of a comprehensive website as the company grew.

Responding to significant customer demand, Cheap Deals Away has updated its website, cheapdealsaway.com, to enhance its user-friendliness and intuitive functionality.

The website now allows users to compare departure airports and travel dates for destinations globally, ensuring access to the most advantageous deals.

Dawn Morwood, Co-director of Cheap Deals Away, commented, “While holidays are the most anticipated events of the year, booking them can be a chore with so many websites to choose from and conflicting advice on how to get the best deal.”

“Our aim when we set up Cheap Deals Away was simply to help people in any way we could to ensure they are not overpaying for their holidays. The way the company has grown since then has been remarkable and it felt like the right time to establish a new website which means it has never been easier to find your next holiday for a fantastic price.”

Dawn also noted the focus on usability, “We thought about the frustrations we have when booking holidays so the usability of the website was vitally important to us. Users can change dates, airports and destinations very easily when searching, meaning they are not spending hours trawling through an array of options and can find the best prices quickly and easily.”

The company additionally caters to passengers from smaller regional airports such as Newquay, Aberdeen, and Norwich.

Due to the success of the UK website, a new Irish website, cheapdealsaway.ie, has been launched. This site is tailored for Irish users, allowing them to book holidays departing from Dublin, Cork, and smaller airports such as Kerry and Knock.

Dawn added, “The decision to launch cheapdealsaway.ie seemed like a logical step as user numbers on the UK site have grown rapidly and this year we have had our busiest first quarter since the business was established.”

“The Irish site functions in the same way as our UK site but only includes holidays departing from airports in Ireland and obviously the prices quoted are in Euros.”

“We are delighted to extend our offerings to Ireland and are eager to continue finding exceptional deals for holidays departing from Irish airports.”

Visit cheapdealsaway.com for more information.