Best UK EV Charging Spots for a Scenic Summer Road Trip

The Electric Car Scheme unveils the UK’s top scenic locations for EV owners to take a pit stop this summer, with Jubilee Pool in Penzance and Lake Windermere among the best for a summer road trip and charging.

With the summer driving season in full swing, The Electric Car Scheme is revealing some of the UK’s most scenic spots for EV owners to recharge and enjoy a day out.

For those looking for a refreshing swim after a long drive, Jubilee Pool in Penzance is a top destination. This Art Deco Lido, opened in 1935, is one of the best-located pools in the country, featuring a café and bar with a variety of food and drink options. Penzance offers several public charging sites, with the Harbour Long Stay Car Park conveniently nearby.

For road trips through the Cotswolds, few towns are as picturesque as Stow-on-the-Wold. Known for its charming tea rooms, bakeries, and other delightful stops, the town also boasts a 600-year-old church with a door flanked by ancient yew trees. Despite its historic charm, the town has two EV charging spots at The Stag and the local Tesco.

If you’re heading up to Scotland, Bamburgh Castle offers spectacular views, especially on a clear day. Set on a hill overlooking the North Sea and easily accessible from the A1, it’s a perfect spot to stretch your legs. The Link Road Car Park nearby has EV chargers available.

Ross-on-Wye, situated in the Wye Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, provides two charging spots, making it an ideal scenic stop. The area also features ultra-fast chargers at the Old Court Hotel, just a short walk from Symonds Yat, known for its stunning valley views.

For an active stop, Windermere and Lake Windermere offer wild swimming, kayaking, windsurfing, and sailing, along with breathtaking views and hiking opportunities. Located in the Lake District, Windermere has four Ultra-rapid chargers at E H Booths, with additional chargers available in the surrounding area.

The Electric Car Scheme CEO and Co-Founder Thom Groot commented: “The availability of public chargers, and especially those that can deliver a full charge in just an hour or two, has made long drives and family trips in an EV increasingly straightforward. As this list shows, these stops do not have to be confined to the usual service station but can be a destination as well as a brief pause in the journey.

“Over the past few years, prospective EV owners have become less concerned with range anxiety, as battery technology has improved, and the availability of public chargers has increased. The main concern is, instead, affordability, which was the biggest barrier for 68% of Brits, way out in front of any concerns around range, reliability or resale value. This is why we started The Electric Car Scheme, to make EVs more affordable and help increase uptake ahead of the coming phase-out of traditional cars.”