The owners of a renowned Cambridge guest house are encouraging UK tourists and staycationers to favour guest houses over hotels, based on trends highlighted by 2023 industry statistics.

This appeal underscores the significant advantages of guest houses, including cost-effectiveness, local economic support, sustainability, and an enhanced travel experience.

Guest houses are generally more affordable than hotels, as evidenced by a 2023 survey by the UK Tourism Agency. The survey revealed that the average nightly rate for guest houses was 25-30% lower than that of hotels in major UK destinations. Additionally, guest houses often offer added value through personalised services and amenities at no additional charge.

Staying in guest houses directly benefits local businesses and the economy. These establishments are typically family-run or locally-owned, ensuring that money spent remains within the community. Research from VisitBritain in 2023 found that for every £100 spent in guest houses, £70 stayed in the local economy, compared to just £40 for hotels. Moreover, guest houses support local employment by hiring residents from the area, thus contributing to economic stability.

Inga Grigaitiene, the owner of Cambridge’s award-winning A & B Guesthouse, reacted to these findings. She stated: “At A & B Guesthouse, we strive to provide a home-away-from-home experience for our guests. By choosing to stay with us, travellers not only receive local insights but also help sustain small businesses like ours that are the heart of the community. We are committed to making every stay special and meaningful, reflecting the true spirit of Cambridge.”

Sustainability is another critical reason for choosing guest houses. A 2023 report by Sustainable Travel International noted that guest houses typically consume 40% less energy per guest compared to hotels. Many guest houses adopt eco-friendly practices, such as sourcing local food and using environmentally friendly products, thereby reducing their carbon footprint.

Guest houses also offer a distinct travel experience that appeals to many tourists. These establishments allow for greater cultural immersion and deeper connections with the local community. According to TripAdvisor reviews from the past year, guest houses have an average rating of 4.5 stars, compared to 4.0 stars for hotels.

Inga further commented: “Convenience is key – with many guest houses able to offer greater flexibility around check-in and check-out times, as well as customised services tailored to individual needs. Guest houses often provide home-like amenities such as communal kitchens, laundry facilities, and common areas, making them ideal for longer stays and families.”

“These statistics and findings strongly support the argument that UK tourists and staycationers should consider supporting guest houses over hotels for their accommodation needs in 2024. Embracing this shift not only enhances the travel experience but also contributes positively to local economies and the environment.”

To contact A & B Guest House for enquiries and bookings, email info@aandbguesthousecambridge.com