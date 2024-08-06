Team Topologies Appoints New Lead for APAC Region to Meet Rising Demand

Team Topologies, the organisation renowned for its approach that helps leaders create more humane work environments while achieving unmatched flow of value in technology, has appointed Luke McManus as the Region Lead for APAC. Luke McManus, hailing from Melbourne, is an Agile coach with over 20 years of experience in technology and delivery roles.

Guided by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais, authors of the acclaimed book Team Topologies (IT Revolution, 2019), the Team Topologies ecosystem, comprising partners, practitioners, and the Learning Academy, is transforming the digital operating model for organisations globally. Since its inception in 2019, Team Topologies has become a frontrunner in its field, organising business and technology teams for rapid flow and providing a practical, adaptive model for efficient design and team interaction.

The rapid advancement of innovation in recent years has increased the pressure on leaders to develop workplaces that can harness the value created by technological progress. The Team Topologies method of “team-of-teams” organisational design has expanded beyond the technology sector, offering solutions to challenges amplified by AI adoption, such as inefficient designs and lack of flow.

Notably, the significance of platform engineering and the impact of the Team Topologies framework have been recognised in Gartner’s “Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering, 2024.” This acknowledgement highlights the importance of Team Topologies in helping organisations navigate the complexities of modern technology landscapes and underscores its role in driving efficient and innovative digital transformations.

This new role has been established to cater to the growing interest from leaders and practitioners in adopting the Team Topologies approach. More leaders are turning to this proven, research-based approach and incorporating it into their transformational projects. The increasing popularity of the approach has led to its application across various areas. Successful organisations use the approach to accelerate innovation, enhance flow within technology organisations, transition from project-to-product-driven models, adopt platform engineering, and scale cloud-native development and cloud adoption.

In his new position, Luke will act as a brand ambassador for the company. He will serve as a catalyst within the expanding community of advocates, practitioners, and transformation leaders. Luke will also represent Team Topologies to solution, advanced, and training partners, coordinating events and joint engagements.

Luke has worked in various sectors including banking, insurance, higher education, and retail, primarily focusing on technology and delivery. He is especially proud of his time at one of Australia’s leading banks, where he spent 18 years, starting his career in the call centre and culminating in a role aiding the bank’s agile transformation.

Most recently, Luke has been coaching both leaders and teams, focusing on operational design, new ways of working, and continuous technical excellence, as a senior consultant and coach at CPrime – Elabor8, a leading management consultancy in Australia.

Now, Luke is eager to turn his attention to his new role. He said: “Having read the Team Topologies book a few years ago, I was immediately drawn to this innovative approach. The way that Team Topologies empowers humane and effective work among teams truly resonated with me. After managing and working in many teams throughout my career, I firmly believe that everyone deserves to be happy and feel a sense of purpose at work.

“Recently, I was fortunate enough to spend some time with Matthew over Zoom, discussing ideas and concepts about Team Topologies and agile coaching. These discussions further strengthened my connection with this movement.

“When the opportunity arose to be part of Team Topologies, I simply could not say no. It is both a privilege and an honour to work alongside Matthew, Val, and the rest of the team. I can’t wait to share Team Topologies throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of the APAC region.”

Matthew Skelton, co-author of Team Topologies and co-CEO at Team Topologies, is delighted to welcome Luke to the team. He said: “I couldn’t be more happy to welcome Luke McManus as the new APAC Region Lead for Team Topologies. Luke’s extensive experience in technology and delivery roles brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of agile principles to our team. I truly appreciate passionate people, and Luke is definitely one of them. His expertise in fostering high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our mission. I am confident that under Luke’s leadership, the APAC region will thrive and continue to grow.”

As Team Topologies continues to innovate and expand its reach, the future holds even greater advancements in improving workplace efficiency and driving business growth.

For more information about Team Topologies and their innovative solutions, visit www.teamtopologies.com.