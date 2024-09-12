SnapChip Debuts First AI Component Sourcing Tool Powered by ChatGPT

SnapChip, a frontrunner in AI-powered technology for the electronics industry, proudly announces the launch of SnapChipGPT, the world’s first custom GPT dedicated to electronic component search.

Leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-4 architecture, SnapChipGPT is set to transform the way users access real-time data on electronic components, allowing them to search, compare, and source parts seamlessly within the ChatGPT interface.

This innovative tool delivers real-time pricing and stock availability directly into the ChatGPT platform, enabling users to search for components by part number or description, ask questions about pricing, stock levels, and technical details, and even interact with datasheets—all in a smooth and efficient chat experience. By integrating these features, SnapChipGPT empowers engineers, procurement teams, and electronics manufacturers to make quicker and more informed decisions with minimal effort.

“SnapChipGPT is a major step forward in providing real-time sourcing data at the user’s fingertips,” said Everett Frank, CEO of SnapChip. “This new ChatGPT tool combines the power of AI with critical data access, removing time-consuming barriers and improving overall workflow. We are thrilled to provide users with such a dynamic tool, especially as we prepare to introduce further innovations like BOM uploads and alternate part cross-referencing.”

Key Features of SnapChipGPT:

Real-time Data Access: Get instant pricing and stock information from leading distributors.

Get instant pricing and stock information from leading distributors. Intelligent Search: Find components by part number or description with natural language queries.

Find components by part number or description with natural language queries. Datasheet Interaction: Access and interact with datasheets or download them directly from the platform.

Access and interact with datasheets or download them directly from the platform. Coming Soon: BOM uploads and alternate part cross-referencing to further enhance the user experience.

SnapChipGPT provides the same exceptional speed as the original SnapChip platform, offering real-time access to over 1 billion components via data partners like Octopart. Users can now interact with this vast dataset, supported by GPT’s state-of-the-art AI, to complete sourcing tasks quickly and efficiently.