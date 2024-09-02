Skyvia Honoured as Leading Data Integration and Pipeline Tool by TrustRadius

Skyvia, a prominent no-code data integration platform, is delighted to announce its recognition by TrustRadius as a 2024 Top Rated Award winner in the categories of Data Integration Tools and Data Pipeline Tools. Skyvia earned the highest average ratings in both categories, based entirely on customer reviews and feedback. The platform also distinguished itself by achieving second place in the Data Extraction Tools category.

Skyvia’s data integration platform offers a no-code solution for a wide range of integration needs, including ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data synchronisation, and migration. It supports all major cloud services, such as Salesforce, NetSuite, HubSpot, Google Sheets, and others. Skyvia caters to both simple use cases with basic tools and more complex enterprise scenarios with advanced solutions.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised by TrustRadius and our customers,” said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. “Our mission is to make data integration accessible to businesses of all sizes and to all clients, regardless of their coding expertise. Receiving this award confirms that we are moving in the right direction by creating an easy-to-use yet feature-rich solution capable of handling complex scenarios. We’re grateful for the support and feedback from our customers that made this award possible.”

This recent accolade from TrustRadius adds to Skyvia’s growing list of achievements in data integration, backup, and management. Previously, Skyvia had been recognised by other leading platforms, further solidifying its position as a top data integration solution. G2 ranked Skyvia second in the Top 20 Easiest To Use ETL Tools and named it an ETL Tools Leader for 2024. Capterra also highlighted Skyvia in its Best Ease of Use Integration Software list. Additionally, Gartner Peer Insights revealed that 96% of customers would recommend Skyvia, underscoring the platform’s outstanding performance and customer satisfaction.