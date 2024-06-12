Saltware Solutions Partners with Nordic Cloud Provider Milient to Offer Practice Management Software in the UK

Hampshire-based Saltware Solutions has joined forces with Nordic company Milient Software to bring their practice management software to the UK’s architect, engineer, and construction industry.

Saltware states that the agreement will “bring a single platform to the UK that seamlessly integrates project management, timekeeping, resource planning, quality assurance, and invoicing”. Saltware will deliver “exceptional service and flexible functionality”, according to the Scandinavian company.

The partnership combines the expertise of Saltware Solutions with Milient Software’s project management system, providing architects and engineers with a “complete platform to successfully manage their practice operations”.

Duncan Kemp, the founder of Hampshire-based Saltware Solutions, commented: “I am confident the partnership will contribute to a flourishing and successful presence for Milient Software in the UK.”

Stefan Af Bjur, Sales Director at Milient, remarked on the agreement: “Following on from our acquisition of Flo10 in March, this partnership continues to expand our presence in the UK and success within our business sector.”