Procom Forms Strategic Alliance with BBGC

Procom Services, a leading provider of staffing solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with BBGC, a prominent player in the business and technology consulting and services sector. This collaboration signifies a major engagement between BBGC and a staffing vendor in the United States, particularly in the Chicago and Houston markets.

Major Deal and Ongoing Commitment

This partnership represents a significant deal, highlighting a substantial engagement commitment between Procom and BBGC. The collaboration is long-term, with no fixed term, allowing both companies to evolve and adapt to changing business needs.

BBGC’s Choice of Procom

BBGC selected Procom Services for its outstanding staffing capabilities, especially in filling unique roles required by BBGC’s clients. Procom’s extensive experience and robust capabilities make it the ideal partner to address these critical needs.

“This is an exciting partnership for both of us, and we are excited to leverage the market-leading staffing expertise of Procom and their team,” said Alec Frusher, Head of People & Talent at BBGC.

Mutual Benefits and Future Opportunities

The partnership is set to deliver significant benefits for both BBGC and Procom Services. BBGC will enhance its ability to support clients by leveraging Procom’s expertise in sourcing hard-to-find roles, ensuring faster response times and higher client satisfaction. For Procom, this collaboration reinforces its market position and showcases its ability to partner with leading firms to provide high-quality job opportunities.

“Procom is excited to partner with BBGC, a distinguished leader in the consulting industry. Our shared vision and complementary strengths make this a powerful collaboration. Together, we will drive forward the success of BBGC’s clients by delivering top-tier talent and innovative solutions,” said Chris Beckage, Vice President at Procom.