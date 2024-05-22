Panorays Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Risk Rating Platforms, Q2 2024

Recognised for its Superior Vision, Strong Features for AI-led Asset and Vendor Discovery, and Prioritisation of Business Context for Third-Party Cyber Risk Management
Panorays, a leading provider of third-party cyber risk management solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Risk Rating Platforms, Q2 2024. In the report, Forrester Research, Inc. evaluated 10 of the most significant vendors in the Cybersecurity Risk Ratings Platforms market based on 25 criteria that address each vendor’s current offering, strategy, and market presence. Panorays received the highest possible score in criteria such as asset discovery and attribution, vendor discovery and mapping, and exposure prioritisation and remediation.
Panorays leverages cutting-edge domain-specific AI capabilities and practices, built on its proprietary self-hosted model, to conduct comprehensive vendor discovery to the Nth level, attributing confidence scores to thousands of asset findings, differentiating itself from generic third-party risk management solutions.