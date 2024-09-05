Onriva Enhances Business Travel Platform Through Collaboration with Internova Travel Group

Onriva, a leading business travel marketplace, has formed a strategic partnership with Internova Travel Group, a global giant in travel services, aiming to revolutionise the travel sector. This alliance grants Onriva access to Internova’s extensive product range, including flights, car hire, and hotel programmes, while allowing Internova to utilise Onriva’s fast-developing technology.

Internova, a key player in global travel services, provides partner programme content to all the travel agencies under its umbrella. It works with airlines, hotels, and car hire companies, helping to maximise the marketing and sales of these services to over 100,000 travel consultants within its organisation.

“We are excited to embark on this joint venture with Internova,” said Michael Kubasik, President at Onriva. “This partnership allows us to bring industry-leading content to our platform, offering our users an even richer, more comprehensive travel experience. By working with Internova, we are poised to set a new standard in the travel industry.”

Internova views this partnership as an instrumental opportunity to expand its digital presence.

“This partnership is expected to drive significant growth and innovation for both of our companies,” said Peter Vlitas, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations for Internova Travel Group. “Our relationship with Onriva will not only benefit customers by providing access to Internova’s premium content that is unmatched in the industry, it will also offer a seamless travel booking experience.”

To discover more about Onriva’s travel marketplace, visit Onriva.com.