Minisforum Unveils UM890 Pro Mini PC with AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Processor

Minisforum, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality Mini PCs, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the UM890 Pro. This robust Mini PC features the newest generation AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor, built with the advanced Zen 4 architecture, delivering enhanced performance for multitasking, gaming, and creative work.

The UM890 Pro is fitted with the Cold Wave2.2 cooling system, ensuring stability and robust connectivity. It supports quick disassembly, making upgrades and maintenance easy. With DDR5 dual-channel memory, speeds up to 5600MHz, and a maximum capacity of 96GB, the UM890 Pro offers outstanding performance. Additionally, it can house two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD solid-state drives simultaneously, with a maximum capacity of 8TB, significantly improving storage performance and system responsiveness.

The AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor features 8 cores and 16 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 5.2GHz. It also integrates the AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics card, with a peak frequency of 2800 MHz, providing excellent graphics performance for multitasking and gaming. The processor also supports some AI-related tasks to a certain extent.

The UM890 Pro includes HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and USB4 display interfaces, supporting high-definition video and audio transmission. It can achieve a maximum resolution of 8K@60Hz / 4K@144Hz. The extensive interfaces enable a four-screen display function, offering a more flexible and efficient workspace for users.

Key product specifications:

● Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS Processor, 8 Cores/16 Threads (16M Cache, up to 5.2 GHz)

● GPU: AMD Radeon™ 780M

● Memory: DDR5 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2, Up to 5600MHz, Max 96GB)

● Storage: M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD×2

● Wireless Connectivity: M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Wi-Fi 6E, BlueTooth 5.3)

● Video Output: HDMI2.1 ×1; DP1.4 ×1; USB4 ×2

● Audio Output: HDMI ×1; DP ×1; Audio Jack ×1

● Peripherals Interface: RJ45 2.5G Ethernet Port×2, Oculink Port x1, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4, USB4 Port ×2(Alt PD), HDMI ×1, DP ×1, Audio Jack ×1, DMIC ×1, Clear CMOS ×1

The UM890 Pro is now available for presale on Minisforum’s official website, with an early bird discount price of $479.00.

The Minisforum UM890 Pro is the ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance Mini PC that offers exceptional performance, stability, and connectivity. With its powerful processor, advanced cooling system, and versatile display options, the UM890 Pro is perfect for multitasking, gaming, and creative work.