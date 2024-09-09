HIPER Global Enhances UK Operations with New Facility in the Thames Valley

HIPER Global, a prominent provider of application-specific hardware, has successfully relocated its UK headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Thames Valley. The move, which was finalised in late August, reflects the company’s ongoing expansion and its commitment to better serving customers by improving operational efficiency and increasing team capacity.

The new facility is 200% larger than its previous location, aligning HIPER Global’s UK and European operations with its global footprint. The additional space supports future growth and significantly boosts the company’s server and rack-scale integration abilities. Enhanced supply chain processes, modern collaborative areas, and advanced technology infrastructure will foster innovation and aid the company’s mission to drive technological advancement.

Paul Fiander, CEO of HIPER Global UK, said: “As the biggest leap forward for my team and our capabilities, it’s exciting to have seen this new facility take shape and for us to finally call it home. It’s the final piece of the puzzle, with the UK now offering the same world-class service as the rest of the HIPER Global family at a speed and scale not previously possible.”

Some of the facility’s key features include:

Expanded Configuration Centre – four times larger, fully supporting multi-project builds across various tech platforms.

– four times larger, fully supporting multi-project builds across various tech platforms. HIPER Labs – a dedicated space for customer collaboration, testing, and innovation.

– a dedicated space for customer collaboration, testing, and innovation. Secure Testing Centre – supports secure 42U rack builds with partitioned access to ensure security from build to shipment.

– supports secure 42U rack builds with partitioned access to ensure security from build to shipment. Enhanced Meeting Rooms – larger spaces for more effective team and client meetings.

– larger spaces for more effective team and client meetings. Modern On-site Amenities – lounge areas, wellness zones, EV charging stations, and solar power systems to promote sustainability and employee wellbeing.

These developments underscore HIPER Global’s commitment to continuous improvement and its strategic investment in the future.

Mark Turner, Sales Director at HIPER Global UK, remarked: “Investing in our new state-of-the-art integration facility in Wokingham marks a pivotal step forward for our business. This advanced facility enhances our capabilities in server, storage, and rack-scale solutions, enabling us to deliver COTS and customised offerings from the edge to the data centre. As AI and advances in high-performance computing transform industries, HIPER Global is leading the way. We are better equipped than ever to support our customers with the tailored, computer-based solutions they need to thrive. We sincerely thank all our customers and partners for their continued support and trust, and for making this exciting journey possible.”