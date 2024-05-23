Free Cyber Clinics by CloudGuard Coming to Manchester

CloudGuard is excited to announce the launch of its Manchester Cyber Clinics, offering free 20-minute consultations with cybersecurity experts starting in June 2024. These sessions are designed to address your cybersecurity questions, concerns, or challenges. There is no set agenda, and they are available at no cost.

Why You Should Join Our Cyber Clinics

Gain one-on-one access to top-tier cybersecurity expertise to address your specific needs and concerns.

Contribute to a stronger, more informed cybersecurity community by participating in these sessions.

Learn actionable steps to improve your security operations.

Whether you’re new to cybersecurity or an experienced professional, our clinics cater to all skill levels.

Receive free advice with no sales pitch and complete confidentiality.

The Power of Community

In the cyber world, the greatest advantage we have over cybercriminals is the power of community. Cybersecurity professionals thrive in a mission-driven community, while attackers often work in isolation. The more we share knowledge and collaborate, the stronger we become, enabling us to detect, respond, and protect more effectively.

This community spirit is the driving force behind the CloudGuard Cyber Clinics. By visiting schools, colleges, universities, businesses, and local communities, we aim to raise awareness and empower individuals to take control of their digital security. These sessions have already proven successful in helping attendees implement meaningful changes to their security operations.

Building on this success, we are expanding our initiative with monthly drop-in sessions at our central Manchester headquarters.

Our Commitment to Security



CloudGuard CEO, Matt Lovell, said: “Security is at the heart of everything we do at CloudGuard. We’re here to protect individuals and businesses while sharing our expertise to build a safer digital world. By nurturing the next generation of cyber professionals through collective knowledge sharing, we believe we can make a significant impact.”

Join Us



We invite you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to strengthen your cybersecurity posture. To book your free Cyber Clinic, please contact us via our website with your preferred date, and we will schedule your session.