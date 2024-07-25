COMET Expands Presence Globally with Strategic Alliance in South Korea

COMET is pleased to announce a strategic channel partnership with RIMS, a distinguished safety consultancy firm based in South Korea, in cooperation with LRQA. This alliance represents a significant step for COMET, broadening its global footprint to provide innovative safety solutions to key industries in South Korea and beyond.

Formerly known as STC INSISO, COMET is a UK-based expert renowned for its extensive suite of software and services tailored to meet the specific needs of high-risk industries such as energy, construction, maritime, rail, and utilities. COMET’s proficiency in incident investigation, root cause analysis, supply chain assurance, and regulatory compliance establishes it as a leader in risk intelligence technology.

By combining COMET’s state-of-the-art risk intelligence technology with RIMS’s vast experience in safety consultancy, the partnership aims to set a new standard in incident prevention in South Korea. The collaboration will enable businesses in various sectors across South Korea, including construction, manufacturing, chemical, and energy, to benefit from COMET’s technology suite and associated services.

COMET was drawn to the South Korean market by its dynamic industrial landscape and the country’s appetite for innovative HSE technology. “We are thrilled to partner with RIMS to bring COMET to South Korea,” commented Mark Rushton, CEO of COMET. “This collaboration signifies our commitment to aiding organisations in South Korea in their pursuit of the highest standards of safety performance.”

As part of the partnership, COMET and RIMS are working together to provide exceptional training to key operators in various major accident hazard (MAH) industries. RIMS has invested in becoming ‘COMET Accredited’ to assist their clients in comprehending and mitigating safety risks, thereby fostering consistently safer workplaces.

“We are excited to join forces with COMET to bring world-class risk management solutions to South Korea,” said Jeong Wu Lee, Research Director of RIMS. “Together, we are dedicated to advancing risk management practices and assisting organisations in South Korea in achieving their safety objectives.”

To finalise this partnership, COMET’s CEO Mark Rushton and Head of Operations Craig Smith recently travelled to Seoul to meet with RIMS and conclude negotiations. This visit was supported by Innovate UK and the British Embassy.

COMET’s presence in South Korea continues to expand. Last month, as part of Innovate UK’s Global Business Innovation Programme for Advanced Manufacturing, COMET’s CTO, Arrash Nekonam, had the opportunity to present COMET’s solutions at the British Embassy in Seoul, network with leading manufacturing companies in Daegu, and speak at the renowned SMART TECH KOREA conference. His presentations showcased how COMET’s AI-driven solutions are designed to tackle major manufacturing challenges, including addressing $10 billion in annual quality control losses.

COMET anticipates a fruitful partnership with RIMS and further growth in the South Korean market.