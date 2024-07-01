CloudGuard Opens Manchester SOC to Bolster Cybersecurity for SMEs

CloudGuard, a leading specialist in Microsoft security automation and a Managed Security Services Provider, is delighted to announce the inauguration of its Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Manchester.

This strategic expansion aims to address growing customer demands, offering 24x7x365 security expertise to businesses both in the UK and globally. This move is particularly advantageous for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that often lack the resources and expertise to develop and manage their own SOC teams effectively.

Following the recent relocation of its Head Office to Manchester, CloudGuard continues to solidify its presence in the city, leveraging Manchester’s rising status as a major cybersecurity hub. The expanded SOC will deliver exceptional security services, including operational and incident response, security product support, threat hunting, security automation, and advanced data science.

Matt Lovell, CEO of CloudGuard said: “As our customers and their requirements continue to change and evolve, so must we. We are delighted to now include greater round-the-clock UK-based security expertise at all levels from our Manchester home. Manchester is rapidly becoming a major cyber hub for talent and expertise, and our growing partnership with universities in the area to accelerate our data science and automation developments is really exciting.”

Since launching its managed SOC service in 2022, CloudGuard has provided crucial cybersecurity solutions, addressing the increasingly frequent, targeted, and sophisticated attacks faced by SMEs. The SOC’s services now encompass comprehensive email and integrated application security monitoring, operational technology (OT), and incident response (IR) expertise. This ensures that solutions are fully tailored to meet each business’s unique security needs.

CloudGuard’s automation-led approach, combined with human intervention for contextual understanding and product expertise, ensures a seamless and integrated incident resolution experience. The newly launched SOC will now offer round-the-clock detection, response, support, and resolution, giving customers peace of mind knowing their cybersecurity needs are met comprehensively.

Matt added: “Our commitment to continually improving our customers’ cybersecurity posture through AI and automation remains at the core of CloudGuard. Our Guardians work closely with customers to understand their evolving business changes and threat landscapes, helping to continually improve cyber posture and reduce risks.”

CloudGuard has established long-term strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Recorded Future, Dragos, CrowdStrike, Google, Sophos, and Tenable. Recently, these partnerships have expanded to include Fortinet, CloudFlare, Abnormal, and Wiz. These collaborations enhance CloudGuard’s capabilities to provide closer integration and AI-driven cyber automated response to resolution for email, network, cloud services, and enhanced user behavioural analytics.

For more information about CloudGuard’s expanded SOC services, please visit the CloudGuard website or contact hello@cloudguard.ai.