BYD Unveils New Harmony Showroom in London’s Canary Wharf

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has unveiled a new showroom in Canary Wharf. The showroom launch was marked by an opening ceremony on 3 June, which was attended by over 100 elite guests from London’s business, financial, cultural, and media sectors, as well as leaders of the Chinese community in London.

At the ceremony, Non-Executive Director of the British Tourism Board William Burton praised BYD’s outstanding contributions to the new energy vehicle industry and shared his unique insights into choosing the BYD ATTO 3 from a professional perspective. He wished the new store great success and looked forward to BYD continuing to lead the new era of green travel.

Geetan Jessen, General Manager of Harmony Auto UK, said: “We are delighted to announce BYD’s presence in London’s financial centre of Canary Wharf.

“Our aim is that the BYD brand will create a synergistic effect with surrounding high-end brands, enhancing its brand image and appeal to consumers in the area.

“Launching a showroom in Canary Wharf is a huge step for BYD as it continues to expand its presence as an emerging electric vehicle brand in the UK.”

The showroom will be run by BYD dealer Harmony Auto and will initially feature three BYD models – the ATTO 3 crossover, the Dolphin hatchback, and the Seal saloon. In the future, all BYD models for overseas markets will be showcased and sold from Canary Wharf.

Harmony plans to open more BYD stores across the UK, which are set to be operational by the end of 2024.

Jack Feng, Chairman of Harmony Auto Holdings Co., Ltd., said: “We are thrilled to be running this outstanding new showroom in Canary Wharf, which is a huge step for BYD as a brand in the UK.

“We have ambitious plans to greatly expand our presence in the UK with more showrooms planned across the country as we continue to grow our fantastic relationship with BYD since we began our strategic partnership in 2023.”

For more information about BYD and its new Canary Wharf showroom, visit www.byd.com/uk/