Viral Confrontation: Waitress Stands Up Against Customers for Leaving ‘Racist’ Note on Receipt

A courageous waitress has captured the attention of the internet after fearlessly confronting a group of customers who allegedly wrote the word “black” in place of a tip on the receipt, leaving her feeling deeply disrespected.

Amira Donahue, who has been working at the restaurant for nine months, expressed her shock and outrage over the note. A video of the incident has amassed an astounding 6.2 million views and over 707,000 likes.

The 19-year-old college student recounted her disbelief upon initially discovering the message. “I couldn’t believe my eyes and scrutinized the check multiple times to ensure I was reading it correctly,” she shared with NeedToKnow.co.uk. “I felt a profound sense of disrespect and anger.”

Amira further described the behavior of the customers, stating, “They behaved like typical rowdy 15-17-year-old boys, causing a ruckus, playfully sprinkling parmesan all over their plates, and mischievously adding salt to each other’s water glasses.”

She added, “I would have never anticipated that they would leave me such a note.”

The receipt, totaling $33.79, displayed a gratuity section where the boys allegedly wrote the word “black.”

Observing the group lingering outside the restaurant as she cleared their table, Amira decided to confront them without hesitation.

In the video, she respectfully asks for clarification, seeking an understanding of their intention behind the message. “Hey guys, I just need some clarification. What does this mean?” she begins.

The boys, captured on camera, respond with uncertainty, saying, “I don’t know.”

Amira persists, inquiring about their motive for writing the word under the gratuity section on the check. One of the boys replies, “I’m talking about me.”

She proceeds to question their implications further, stating, “So, because you’re black, you believe you don’t need to leave a tip?”

As the boy attempts to give her a tip, Amira continues to probe their reasoning behind the offensive message.

The video concludes with her walking away, laughter echoing in the background.

Users flocked to the comments section to express their reactions, with many noting the evident guilt in the boys’ voices.

“The immediate guilt trip,” remarked one individual.

“Can anyone genuinely think that’s acceptable?” questioned another user.

A different commentator exclaimed, “That’s utterly outrageous. I’m sincerely sorry.”

“Not in this day and age! I’m glad you confronted them,” voiced another person in agreement.

Reflecting on the confrontation, Mikayla commented, “I could sense their racing heartbeats. They got what they deserved.”

“I admire your confrontational style,” added another user.

Bella chimed in, stating, “I’m relieved you spoke up. Hopefully, it makes them think twice before engaging in such behavior again.”

In a follow-up video, accruing 428,000 views and over 26,000 likes, Amira delves into the story behind the confrontation. She recounts the events leading up to it and reveals the check with the word “black” inscribed next to the gratuity section.

Amira concludes, “I have never encountered anything like this before. While I have grown accustomed to receiving minimal tips from teenagers, I have never witnessed anything as outrageous as this. I haven’t seen them in the area since.”