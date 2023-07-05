Leaked Letter Alleges British Government’s Secret Study of Alien Technology, Claims Documentary Collaborator

A leaked letter obtained by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, a close friend of Robbie Williams, has made sensational claims about the British government’s clandestine study of alien technology. The bombshell document, received from Canadian MP Larry Maguire, suggests that a group of countries known as the ‘Five Eyes’ alliance, including Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, has been engaged in “reverse engineering” extraterrestrial craft since the 1950s.

The letter, dated 22nd March 2023, was addressed to Anita Anand, the National Defence Minister of Canada. It expresses concerns about the AUKUS trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US, which was preparing to make a public statement regarding the existence of a top-secret Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) research project. UAPs, also known as UFOs, have long fascinated Robbie Williams, as showcased in the 2018 documentary “Hunt for the Skinwalker” directed by Corbell.

The leaked letter recommends a classified briefing on the UFO program for the Canadian Defence Minister, highlighting the historical and ongoing efforts of Defence Research and Development Canada in analyzing recovered UAP material. The letter emphasizes the need for transparency, accountability, and a communication plan to address forthcoming public revelations about UAP programs and policies.

The emergence of this letter follows recent claims made by former intelligence officer David Charles Grusch, who alleged that the US government has retrieved non-human craft. The revelations have sparked hope among UFO enthusiasts that the truth about extraterrestrial phenomena is on the verge of being disclosed.

Gary Heseltine, a former UK police detective and editor of UFO Truth magazine, commented on the letter’s significance, suggesting it reveals the British government’s long-standing dishonesty regarding the UFO/UAP subject. Heseltine, also Vice President of the International Coalition for Extra-terrestrial Research, called for greater transparency from the British government on the issue.

Jeremy Corbell, based in the US, confirms the authenticity of the letter, stating that it confirms the existence of durational exploitation and reverse-engineering programs focused on UFO/UAP hardware within the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. Corbell commends Larry Maguire for his efforts in championing transparency and proper oversight on the UAP subject.

The full circumstances and motivations behind Larry Maguire’s letter remain to be explained, but the revelations have stirred excitement and anticipation among the global public interested in uncovering the truth about UFOs.